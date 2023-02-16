$1.3M federal grant allows treatment for jailed Clark County women

“We’ve been able to provide services to men in the Clark County Jail and transition them to outpatient services, but we haven’t had the opportunity to match that for women,” Doolittle said. “This grant allows us to go to the jail and provide intensive services and medication to help them transition out into recovery housing and intensive treatment and case management.”

Under the program, participants receive assessments and begin treatment services while still incarcerated. They work with a case manager who helps with their transition back into the community upon release. Assistance with housing is part of the plan of care. Once released, they are offered a full continuum of treatment options.

Doolittle said the program helps prep people before they leave the jail to focus on improving their life circumstances and learning recovery skills.

Doolittle also indicated that Pinnacle, the only methadone certified recovery housing facility locally, has committed to providing housing for five women upon release from jail, further extending treatment during recovery.

Efforts to stem drug addiction locally are increasingly turning toward a broad continuum of services available to address the issue.

Doolittle said this new program is a complement to the Drug Court interventions Clark County’s family and youth courts implemented in 2021, offering offenders with substance-abuse related charges treatment services, screening, and supervision.

McKinley Hall offers outpatient and a men’s inpatient program as well as recovery house support. Medication-assisted treatment for those struggling addiction have been offered by McKinley Hall since 2005.

McKinley Hall outreach programs include a syringe exchange program and training and free kit distribution for naloxone for emergency use in an overdose. The organization also has an opioid response team providing immediate follow-up and treatment services following an overdose.