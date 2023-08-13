1 person injured in Springfield shooting Sunday morning

A shooting in Springfield early S left at least one person injured.

Crews were sent around 2:15 a.m. to East Liberty Street on reports of someone shot, Springfield Fire Division said.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

We will update as we learn more.

