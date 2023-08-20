1 person injured in Clark County crash Sunday

A one-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday morning left one person seriously injured.

The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an injury crash along westbound I-70 near the exit to State Route 4 and 235 around 3:50 a.m., according to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It is unknown how the crash happened. The car was on its side, the patrol side.

One person was seriously injured and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the patrol.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

