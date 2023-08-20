1 person injured in Clark County crash Sunday

A one-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday morning left one person seriously injured.

The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an injury crash along westbound I-70 near the exit to State Route 4 and 235 around 3:50 a.m., according to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It is unknown how the crash happened. The car was on its side, the patrol side.

One person was seriously injured and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the patrol.

We will update as we learn more.