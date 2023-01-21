1 man dead after fatal crash in Clark County

A single-vehicle crash on State Route 72 in Moorefield Twp. Friday morning lead to the death of one person.
The car crash occurred at 8:43 a.m. near mile post 12, according to Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Paul Rife, 63, from Springfield was driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire on northbound State Route 72 when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree, OSHP said.
Rife was transported to Kettering Health with life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning, the patrol said.
Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene with the OSHP troopers.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, according to OSHP.
The crash is under investigation.
