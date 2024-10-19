1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle head-on crash Saturday

1 minute ago
One person is dead and two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Concord Twp. Saturday.

A 911 call from the Champaign County’s 911 Center came in regarding a two-vehicle injury crash along North State Route 560 at the Church Road around 11:10 a.m., according to a statement from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

A tan 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck traveled southbound on North State Route 560, north of the Church Road intersection, while the second vehicle — a 2005 GMC pickup truck — came northbound. Both vehicles entered the area and collided head-on, spun off to the east side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.

“The 2005 GMC Truck was on its side with the occupants trapped inside,” deputies said. “The driver and occupant of the 2005 GMC pick-up had to be extricated by Fire/EMS crews and they were both flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight helicopters.”

The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies, members of the Multi-County Joint Crash Investigation Team, St. Paris JSP Fire/EMS, West Liberty Fire/EMS, Macochee Joint Ambulance District and Rosewood Fire/EMS all responded to the scene.

“The identity of the driver of the 2006 Chevrolet pick-up is being withheld at this time until family can be properly notified,” the sheriff’s office said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the Multi-County Joint Crash Investigation Team and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.