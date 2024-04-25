White Sox drop to 3-22 as Julien hits 2 of Twins' 5 homers in 6-3 win for 4-game sweep

Julien and José Miranda homered in a three-run sixth inning off Michael Soroka, Julian homered again off John Brebbia in the seventh and Carlos Santana and Jose Miranda went deep against Steven Wilson in the eighth.

Chicago, off to the worst start in franchise history, has been outscored 141-56 and allowed 38 home runs.

Minnesota swept the four-game series, its longest winning streak since five straight from last Aug. 3-7, 2023. Julien has seven home runs this season.

Andrew Vaughn and Korey Lee each had two hits for the White Sox, who wasted 2-0 lead.

Julian and Jeffers homered on consecutive pitches in sixth, and Trevor Larnach, Max Kepler and Willi Castro hit consecutive singles against Tanner Banks (0-2) for a 3-2 lead.

Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson gave up two runs on seven hits while fanning six in his second start of the season.

Cole Sands (1-0) pitched a hitless inning for his first major league win. The 26-year-old right-hander was 0-3 in 2022, his only prior big league decision. Griffin Jax got two outs for his fourth save as Chicago scored an unearned run.

Kevin Pillar hit a sacrifice fly in the second and Paul DeJong an RBI single in the fourth off Simeon Woods Richardson, who gave up seven hits in five innings while striking out six in his second start this season.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (0-3, 6.41 ERA) will start on Friday at Tampa Bay. Flexen’s last two outings have come in relief after he gave up 13 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over his first three starts.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.91) will face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Anaheim. In his last three starts, Ober has allowed just two earned runs in 17 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP