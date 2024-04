Verstappen takes pole for Chinese GP to extend F1 dominance. Hamilton 18th

Superlatives fail. The three-time defending F1 champion is unassailable — the sport's best driver in the quickest car. The Dutchman has won 22 of the last 26 GPs and three of the first four this season. Only a brake failure in Australia probably kept him from sweeping all four races.

This season he's won every pole, and his start from that spot on Sunday will be the 37th of his career — it's the 100th pole for Red Bull as a team — as he chases his 58th victory.

Qualifying was run under dry conditions with similar weather expected for Sunday.

Verstappen leads the F1 season standings with 85 points, 15 clear of teammate Perez and 21 clear of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who dominated the sport before Verstappen, is without a win in 49 races — the last in 2021. He will start 18th on the grid after finishing second in the sprint.

The track, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of central Shanghai, has been a mystery for teams to solve. This is the first F1 race in China in five years, scratched from the calendar by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest unknown is the racing surface, which has had a thin “seal coating” applied — described as liquid asphalt. Tire supplier Pirelli said it had not been fully aware of the changes. In steady rain on Friday, Verstappen said driving in those conditions was like “driving on ice.”

Adding to the intrigue, two small grass fires broke out on at the edge of the track in Friday practice. The circuit was built on a marshy area, and a methane gas leak is suspected.

Shanghai-born Zhou Guanyu, the only Chinese to drive in F1, was slow in qualifying and will start 16th on the grid for Sauber.

