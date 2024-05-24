U.S. pushes for Ukraine aid, united front against China's trade practices at G7 finance meeting

European officials have balked at outright confiscating the funds and handing them to Ukraine as compensation for the destruction caused by Russia. Instead they plan use the interest accumulating on the assets, but that’s only around $3 billion a year — about one month’s financing needs for the Ukrainian government.

Proposals include borrowing against the future interest income from the frozen assets, so that Ukraine could be given as much as $50 billion immediately.

Ukraine spends almost all its tax revenue on the military and needs another $40 billion a year to continue paying pensions and the salaries of doctors, nurses and teachers. Support from allies and a $15.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund was initially thought to have secured the budget for four years, but the prospects of an extended conflict have darkened the outlook.

Yellen has also called for a clear united front against China’s state subsidies for manufacturing of solar panels, semiconductors and electric cars, saying that China’s production capacity exceeds the needs not only of China but of the global economy as a whole and threatens the existence of competing companies in both Group of Seven and developing countries. Ahead of the meeting she said that countries needed to take a common stance so that China’s leaders understand that “they face a wall of opposition to this strategy that they are pursuing.”

The finance ministers are working to set up final decisions at the summit of G7 leaders that will take place June 13-15 in Fasano, in southern Italy’s Puglia region.

The G7 is an informal forum that holds an annual summit to discuss economic policy and security issues. The member countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Representatives of the European Union also take part, but the EU does not serve as one of the rotating chairs.