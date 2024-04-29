Timberwolves coach Chris Finch leaves game in 4th quarter after collision with Mike Conley

PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota coach Chris Finch was helped off the court late in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night after colliding with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley.

Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch, who appeared to injure his right knee as Conley tried to brace their fall. Finch grimaced and immediately grabbed his right knee.