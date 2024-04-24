The Latest | Germany will resume working with UN agency for Palestinians, following review

More than half of the territory’s population of 2.3 million have sought refuge in Rafah, where Israel is expected to mount an offensive soon.

The conflict has led to regional unrest, pitting Israel and the U.S. against Iran and allied militant groups across the Middle East. Israel and Iran traded fire directly this month, raising fears of all-out regional war.

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which the militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages. Israel says the militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, around two-thirds of them children and women. It has devastated Gaza's two largest cities and left a swath of destruction. About 80% of the territory's population has fled to other parts of the besieged coastal enclave.

The U.S. Senate passed a $26 billion aid package late Tuesday that includes around $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, which experts say is on the brink of famine, as well as billions for Israel. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

Currently:

— U.N. calls for investigation into mass graves uncovered at two Gaza hospitals raided by Israel

— U.S. Senate passes spending package with $26 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and military aid for Israel

— Satellite photos suggest Iran air defense radar struck during apparent Israeli attack on Isfahan

— Students across the United States are upping their Gaza war protests

— A legal challenge over the UK's role in arms sales to Israel will go ahead

— Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

— Dutch intelligence sees the wars in Gaza and Ukraine as triggers for terrorist threats

Here is the latest:

GERMANY WILL RESUME WORKING WITH U.N. AGENCY FOR PALESTINIANS

BERLIN – Germany said Wednesday it plans to follow several other countries in resuming cooperation with the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians in Gaza after the publication of an independent review of its neutrality.

Germany’s foreign and development aid ministries said in a joint statement Wednesday that the recommendations of the report “must now be implemented promptly.”

Among those recommendations were stronger oversight of UNRWA’s leadership and greater international involvement in supporting the agency as it addresses neutrality issues.

The German statement said that “against this background and accompanying these reforms, the German government will shortly continue cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, for example, already have done.”

It said that Germany will consult closely with its “closest international partners” on the payment of further funds. Germany is a staunch ally of Israel.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP