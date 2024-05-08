Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch co-authors book on laws. 'Over Ruled' to be released Aug. 6

“Some law is essential to our lives and our freedoms,” the publisher's announcement reads in part. “But too much law can place those very same freedoms at risk and even undermine respect for law itself. And often those who feel the cost most acutely are those without wealth, power, and status.”

Since joining the bench in 2017, Gorsuch has voted against laws and regulations touching upon everything from the environment to COVID-19, and once said that he considered pandemic emergency measures “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” He is also a prominent critic of the 1984 Supreme Court decision in a case known as Chevron, which has been the basis for upholding a wide range of federal regulations. The court is expected to rule by late June whether to overturn Chevron.

Gorsuch's previous books include “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” and “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.”

