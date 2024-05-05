Salah scores as Liverpool beats Tottenham 4-2 in the Premier League

But the Egyptian was back in the starting lineup and back on the score sheet to set his team on course for victory against Spurs at Anfield.

Salah had already come close to scoring by the time he rose at the far post in the 16th minute to head in Cody Gakpo's cross from the left.

Tottenham had been given hope in its pursuit of Champions League qualification after fourth-place Aston Villa had a surprise 1-0 loss at Brighton. But Ange Postecoglou's team never looked capable of taking advantage of that result after being outclassed by Liverpool.

The home team went 2-0 up in the 45th after Salah's shot was saved by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Andy Robertson converted from the rebound.

It was the least Liverpool deserved after dominating the chances in the first half and forcing Vicario into a host of desperate saves.

The title may be all but beyond Klopp's team, but Liverpool still looks intent on ending the season on a high for the German, who is stepping down as manager.

Gakpo scored Liverpool's third goal five minutes after the break when heading low at the far post following Harvey Elliott's curling left-foot cross.

Nine minutes later it was Elliott's turn to score with a moment of individual brilliance that brought the home fans to their feet and a beaming grin to Klopp's face.

Collecting the ball on the right, Elliott needed one touch to get away from Rodrigo Bentancur. Then, from around 20 yards (meters), he curled an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top corner and beyond the dive of Vicario.

Postecoglou sent on Richarlison in the hope of salvaging something and the Brazil international quickly made an impact by turning home Brennan Johnson's cross in the 72nd.

He then turned provider to tee up Son Heung-min to fire in from close range five minutes later.

Richarlison forced Alisson into a low save when racing through late on, which led to Joe Gomez producing a flying clearance to stop Johnson from converting the rebound.

