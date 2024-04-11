BreakingNews
OJ Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder in 'trial of the century,' dies at 76

Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson

Reaction has started to pour in on the death of O.J. Simpson after battling prostate cancer

Simpson's family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.” — David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case.

Read the full AP obituary.

