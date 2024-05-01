Rays and Brewers get into wild brawl, with Uribe and Siri in the middle of it

Punches were thrown when a brawl broke out between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ANDREW WAGNER – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Punches were thrown when a brawl broke out between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning Tuesday night.

The fracas ensued after Jose Siri grounded out against Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe leading off the inning. Uribe and Siri exchanged words near first base and things quickly became heated.

With an umpire standing between them trying to keep the peace, Uribe threw a punch at Siri, who then took a wild swing at the reliever.

Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins tried to break up the fight but was knocked to the ground as both dugouts and bullpens emptied quickly.

The animosity between Siri and the Brewers had been building all night, starting when he took a long look at his solo home run off Freddy Peralta in the third.

When Siri came up again in the sixth, Peralta drilled him with a 3-0 fastball, leading to an ejection for Peralta and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy.

This story has been corrected to show that Siri’s home run came in the third inning.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

