BreakingNews
Multiple vehicles involved in Spangler Road crash

Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette with the 31st winner of its annual bread-baking prize.

Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — Paris has a new king of the crusty baguette.

Baker Xavier Netry was chosen this week as the 31st winner of Paris' annual “Grand Prix de la baguette” prize.

His long loaf beat 172 others.

Competing baguettes were evaluated for taste, look, texture, airiness and the quality of the baking. The jury included a deputy mayor, industry representatives, journalists and six Parisians that City Hall said were drawn at random.

The Utopie bakery in Paris' 11th district that Netry works for wins 4,000 euros ($4,290) and becomes one of the suppliers of the presidential Elysee Palace for a year.

City Hall said uneaten baguettes from the competition were donated to a charity that feeds people who are homeless.

Netry, a baker for 25 years, said the secrets of his success are a good sourdough starter and “a good long fermentation,” careful cooking and "some love and some passion, of course.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Zelenskyy presses the US and allies for Patriot missiles, expected in...
2
Egypt sends delegation to Israel, its latest effort to broker a...
3
As some universities negotiate with pro-Palestinian protesters, others...
4
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows price pressures stayed elevated...
5
The Latest | Officials say Egypt is sending a cease-fire delegation to...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top