Pacers' Haliburton will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals because of a hamstring injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton will not play for the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston on Saturday night because of an injured left hamstring.

He left in the third quarter of the Pacers’ Game 2 loss and did not return. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the All-NBA guard wanted to play but the doctors would not clear him.

The Pacers already faced a long road back from a 2-0 deficit and now must overcome the loss of their top player to try to climb back into the series.

Haliburton led the NBA in assists this season despite missing 10 games, also with an injured left hamstring. It remains unclear whether Haliburton can return for Game 4 on Monday night in Indianapolis, where the Pacers are 6-0 in this season's playoffs.

Boston had already ruled out one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis with a strained right calf. Backup center Luke Kornet remains doubtful with a left wrist injury.

