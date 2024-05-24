Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ruled out for rest of Game 2 of East finals because of leg soreness

Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out of the rest of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston on Thursday night because of left leg soreness

21 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out of the rest of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston on Thursday night because of left leg soreness.

He was seen wincing at times when running up the court early in the third quarter. He was ruled out with just under nine minutes to play in the game.

Haliburton went 4 for 8 from the field and finished with 10 points in 28 minutes. He played just eight minutes in the third quarter, scoring two points. before going to the bench.

