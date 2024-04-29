Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire in North Carolina city, police say

Police in North Carolina say numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were conducting an investigation in a suburban neighborhood when they were fired upon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Multiple victims were transported to hospitals and for a while gunfire continued at the scene. A SWAT team was on the scene in an area on the east side of the city, police said.

Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire. WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed an injured person who was loaded into an ambulance.

Many roads in the area were closed so ambulances could get to the hospital faster. Police urged people to stay away from the neighborhood and asked residents to remain inside their homes.

