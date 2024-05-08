North West joins starry concert event of 'The Lion King' at Hollywood Bowl

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is going from “Paw Patrol” to another animal project: A starry “Lion King” concert

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is going from "Paw Patrol" to another animal project: A starry "Lion King" concert.

West joins a cast that includes Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the concert, set to run May 24-25 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two-night event — called “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” — will be filmed and have a full orchestra performing Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score. The cast will perform songs and numbers featuring the Broadway production's costumes, set design and puppetry.

West, 10, voiced the role of Mini in last year's "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," alongside Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell and James Marsden. She was featured on the single "Talking/Once Again," a collaboration between her father and Ty Dolla $ign.

In Other News
1
Washington Opera offers new ending to Puccini's final work
2
Israel says it reopened a key Gaza crossing after a rocket attack but...
3
Georgia appeals court agrees to review ruling allowing Fani Willis to...
4
Trump is in no hurry as he leans into the pageantry of vice...
5
FTX will return money to most customers less than 2 years after...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top