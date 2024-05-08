BreakingNews
Tornadoes confirmed in Darke, Mercer, Auglaize counties

Music Midtown, popular Atlanta music festival, canceled this year

A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will not take place this year
Nation & World
46 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — A music festival that draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta's Piedmont Park will not take place this year.

Posts Wednesday on the Instagram page and website of Music Midtown, a longtime fixture for pop music lovers, says the festival is “going on hiatus this year.”

The posts did not explain why. An email to the festival's producer, Live Nation, was not immediately returned.

The festival has featured big artists over the years, including Pearl Jam and Coldplay. Last year’s lineup included Billie Eilish and Guns N’ Roses.

The festival was also called off in 2022. News outlets, citing anonymous sources, ascribed that decision to a Georgia Supreme Court decision that outlined limits on the ability of private companies to ban guns on public property.

In Other News
1
Why the US paused the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel ahead of...
2
Some Xavier University students upset with planned commencement address...
3
No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah...
4
Prada focuses generational transition on artisans, expanding production...
5
Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top