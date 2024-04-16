Michigan attorney general to announce charges in investigation of former top lawmaker

Prosecutors plan to announce charges Tuesday in an investigation of the former leader of the Michigan House

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
X

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to announce charges Tuesday in an investigation of the former leader of the Michigan House, the attorney general's office said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is scheduled to speak to reporters in the state capital at 2 p.m. EDT.

An email from Nessel's office didn't indicate who is being charged.

“We were told we would be notified in advance. We have not been notified. He has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Lee Chatfield’s lawyer, Mary Chartier, told The Associated Press.

Chatfield, a Republican who is no longer a state lawmaker, was House speaker in 2019 and 2020 when the GOP controlled the chamber. He has been under investigation s ince his sister-in-law said he sexually assaulted her. Chatfield has denied the allegations and said they had a consensual affair.

In 2022, The Detroit News, citing court records, reported that Chatfield was also under scrutiny for possible financial crimes.

Two people who were top aides to Chatfield when he ran the House were charged last year with crimes, including embezzlement from nonprofit funds created for political purposes. Rob and Anne Minard have pleaded not guilty.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump trial: Why can't Americans see or hear what is going on inside...
2
The Latest | First wave of jury selection in Trump’s hush money trial...
3
More potential jurors dismissed as Trump's hush money trial enters...
4
Facing a Republican revolt, House Speaker Johnson pushes ahead on US...
5
IMF: Outlook for world economy is brighter, though still modest by...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top