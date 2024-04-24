Meta more than doubles Q1 profit but revenue guidance pulls shares down after-hours

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta says its first-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher advertising revenue and a 6% increase on the average price of ads on its platforms

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BARBARA ORTUTAY – Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta said Wednesday its first-quarter profit more than doubled, boosted by higher advertising revenue and a 6% increase on the average price of ads on its platforms. But its shares dropped sharply in after-hours trading following lukewarm revenue guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. earned $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the January-March period. That's up from $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27% to $36.46 billion from $28.65 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $36.14 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

For the current quarter, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it expects revenue between $36.5 billion and $39 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38.25 billion for the second quarter, which is higher than the midpoint of Meta's guidance range.

Meta's shares fell $53.40, or 10.8%, to $440.10 in after-hours trading.

In Other News
1
Biden pardons 11 people and shortens the sentences of 5 others...
2
Mississippi city settles lawsuit filed by family of man who died after...
3
Ford's 1Q net income falls 24% as combustion engine unit sees sales and...
4
Supreme Court appears skeptical that state abortion bans conflict with...
5
Key moments in the U.S. Supreme Court's latest abortion case that could...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top