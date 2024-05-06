Julia Fox and Law Roach team up for a sustainable fashion competition show

In each episode, contestants — or "disrupters" as they're called — are challenged to reuse materials and upcycle fashion for unique looks meant to impress Roach, Fox and a guest judge. The winner walks away with $10,000 and Fox models their design.

Executives at Scout Productions, which produces "OMG Fashun," say the show works because it fits with both hosts' fashion philosophies. Roach likes to buy archival pieces from designers to give clothing a second life. Fox is against environmentally unfriendly fast fashion, instead stressing working with what you have. That extends to production meetings.

“Julia wore a dress to one of our pitches that was all expired condoms,” recalled Rob Eric, the production company's chief creative officer.

David Collins, the company's co-founder and executive producer, said the show is an opportunity to put a spotlight on emerging designers: “It’s hard to stand out. And this is an opportunity, whether you win or lose, to stand out and have people follow you."

Fox and Roach also spoke with The Associated Press about advising the “OMG Fashun” contestants, disruptive fashion and honest feedback. The conversations have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: How do you describe disruptive fashion?

FOX: Anything that undermines the current norms. Not wearing mass-produced garbage. Supporting local emerging designers in your own community. Not falling for clever marketing ploys. Not wearing something just because everyone else is. But more importantly, using clothes as a political statement. A lot of what I wear is in response to the current policing of the female body. They are taking our rights away more and more every day and I feel really f------ mad. I wear my clothes aggressively and angrily.

AP: What advice did you have for the contestants?

FOX: Make what you like. Make what you think is cool. If you believe in what you do, others will too. If you think it’s cool, I will too. Tell a story through your work. Don’t just make a pretty outfit. That’s just boring to me. Anyone can do that. But can you make me feel something ? That’s harder to do.

ROACH: I didn't have as much time to interact with the contestants as Julia but any emerging designer that wants to reach out to me and ask for advice or about whatever information I can give them to to help them make a sale — I’m always open to do that.

AP: How do you decide if something fits your personal style?

FOX: I used to put so many boundaries on what I wore because I was insecure about my body. I was catering to the male gaze and just wanting to be sexy and desirable but I’ve since broken free from that jail I built in my head and now I just wear whatever inspires me. If I think it’s cool, I’m wearing it. Life’s too short to not be the baddest bitch in the room. Period.

ROACH: Someone had to tell me that I was a disrupter. I didn’t come in like, ‘Hey, I’m going to disrupt the industry.’ It’s just things that I have been doing organically and authentically for many years.

AP: Do you feel like a show like this can go a long way for an emerging designer's career?

ROACH: I do. We got a chance to see some real talent on the show. If our industry really wants to become more sustainable, I think they could look at some of the work that some of these contestants were able to produce with the fabrics that they created and the materials that they used.

AP: Law, you have some really funny lines on the show when you're critiquing something — especially if you don't like it. Was it hard to give your honest opinion like that?

ROACH: No, I have no problem at all. I think I’m really quick-witted and say the first thing that kind of comes to my mind. I really don’t have a filter. If I did, it would be a disservice to the contestants.

