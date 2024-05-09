Jalen Brunson leaves Knicks game with sore right foot and is questionable to return

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has left Game 2 of New York's first-round series against Indiana with a sore right foot, and the Knicks say he is questionable to return.

Brunson checked out of the game with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter and has spent the second period in the locker room as the Pacers have surged to a double-digit lead.

Brunson has scored 40 or more points in four straight games, the fourth player in NBA history to do that in the postseason, and is the leading scorer in the playoffs with 36.6 per game. He had five points before leaving.

The Knicks have already lost All-Star Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending injuries.

