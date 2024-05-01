Highway collapse in China's southern Guangdong province leaves at least 19 dead, state media says

BEIJING (AP) — A section of a highway collapsed in southern China leaving at least 19 people dead, state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday, after the area experienced heavy rains in recent days.
A section of the road 17.9 meters (58.7 feet) long collapsed around 2 a.m., according to authorities in Meizhou city in Guangdong province. In total, 18 vehicles were impacted by the collapse.
Rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said.
In Other News
1
Middleton, Portis each score 29 as Bucks stay alive with 115-92 victory...
2
Over 500 baby sea turtles washed ashore in a big storm off South...
3
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St tumble. Most markets in...
4
New era for pot regulation leaves old problem: Many cannabis companies...
5
Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea, raising concerns...