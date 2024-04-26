Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — McConnell; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
In Other News
1
Orioles send former No. 1 pick Jackson Holliday back to minors after he...
2
Police in Washington city issue alarm after 3 babies overdosed on...
3
Paramedic who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine before his death...
4
QB Penix hears from Cousins, Vick after landing with Falcons as NFL...
5
#MeToo advocates vow the reckoning will continue after Weinstein's...