Fed's Powell suggests that elevated inflation will likely delay rate cuts this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Tuesday that persistently elevated inflation will likely delay any Fed rate cuts until later this year because “recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence” that price increases are under control.

The most recent inflation reports “instead indicate that it’s likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence,” Powell said during a panel discussion at the Wilson Center. “If higher inflation does persist, we can maintain the current level of restriction for as long as needed.”