Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say

Huizar sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head; his condition was unknown, the West Richland, Washington, Police Department said in a Facebook post. The southbound highway lanes were closed and traffic detoured for the police response.

Huizar went on the run Monday afternoon after killing two people, including his ex-wife, Amber Rodriguez, 31, whom he shot eight times outside a West Richland elementary school in front of their 9-year-old son and other witnesses, police said. Rodriguez had recently obtained a protection order against Huizar.

Rodriguez worked at the school, while Huizar had recently worked as a substitute teacher in the Richland School District, the district confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Police did not identify the other victim, whose body was found later Monday at Huizar's house, except to say she was Huizar's girlfriend.

According to court records, Huizar, 39, had at least until early this year been living with a 17-year-old girl whom he met when she was 11 and he was a middle school resource officer in Yakima. He impregnated her when she was 15; their baby recently turned 1, Rodriguez wrote in seeking a protection order against Huizar.

The Yakima Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Huizar left the department in 2021 “after receiving discipline." It did not provide any other information.

In February, the 17-year-old girl reported to police that Huizar sexually assaulted a 16-year-old friend, who had passed out at their house. Huizar was charged with rape of both the teen and her friend. He was out on bail pending trial, authorities said.

Rodriguez wrote in her petition for a protection order that her divorce from Huizar became final last year and that she had not been aware that he was having a relationship with the same teen he had met as a resource officer until he was charged with rape.

She said she feared for the safety of her children and that she would be seeking a modification of their parenting plan. She filed for the modification last Friday, court records show. The protection order was issued in February and was to remain in effect for a year; under it, Huizar was barred from possessing firearms.

The Richland School District said it terminated Huizar's employment following his arrest in February. It said it had received recommendations from the Yakima School District before hiring him in 2022, and that he had passed background checks.

“We are extremely disheartened that information about Mr. Huizar’s past was not disclosed to us through the various processes we have in place to vet RSD candidates for employment,” the district said. “It is the expectation for individuals who apply for employment with RSD to be forthcoming and truthful in their applications.”

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

