BreakingNews
US drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say

Eight U.S. newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

A group of eight U.S. newspapers is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the technology companies have been “purloining millions” of copyrighted news articles without permission or payment to train their artificial intelligence chatbots

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of eight U.S. newspapers is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the technology companies have been “purloining millions” of copyrighted news articles without permission or payment to train their artificial intelligence chatbots.

The New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, Denver Post and other papers filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a New York federal court.

“We’ve spent billions of dollars gathering information and reporting news at our publications, and we can’t allow OpenAI and Microsoft to expand the Big Tech playbook of stealing our work to build their own businesses at our expense,” said a written statement from Frank Pine, executive editor for the MediaNews Group and Tribune Publishing.

The other newspapers that are part of the lawsuit are MediaNews Group's Mercury News, Denver Post, Orange County Register and St. Paul Pioneer-Press, and Tribune Publishing’s Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel. All of the newspapers are owned by Alden Global Capital.

Microsoft declined to comment Tuesday. OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Other News
1
US drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic...
2
Summer Movies: 5 breakout stars to watch in 'Sing Sing,' 'Quiet Place...
3
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old...
4
Paris Olympic athletes to feast on freshly baked bread, select cheeses...
5
To fend off tourists, a town in Japan is building a big screen blocking...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top