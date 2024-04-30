BreakingNews
Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen' ties with the play 'Stereophonic' for a leading 13 Tony Award nominations each

55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen' ties with the play 'Stereophonic' for a leading 13 Tony Award nominations each.

