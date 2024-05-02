Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney

"Everybody knows that I don't cheat," Garcia said in a video posted on X. "Never taken a steroid ... I don't even know where to get steroids. ... I barely take supplements. Big lies."

ESPN reported that the 25-year-old Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the fight, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator, and its use can stimulate muscle growth. The drug is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The samples were taken before the fight, but the results weren't known until later, ESPN reported.

“We learned about this situation not too long ago and it's unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice,” Haney said in a statement to ESPN, adding: “This puts the fight in a completely different light.”

Garcia's victory could be overturned if the positive drug test is confirmed.

