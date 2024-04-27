Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter crew recovered on Saturday the body of a climber who died after falling about 1,000 feet (305 meters) while on a steep, technical route on Mount Johnson in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials said in a statement.

Robbi Mecus, 52, of Keene Valley, New York, died of injuries sustained in a fall Thursday while climbing a route on the southeast face of the 8,400-foot (2,560-meter) Mount Johnson, the park said. His climbing partner, a 30-year-old woman from California, was seriously injured and was rescued Friday and flown to an Anchorage hospital, park officials said.