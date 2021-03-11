Biden: Only way to get lives, economy back ‘is to beat this virus’

President Joe Biden is addressing the nation tonight on the one-year anniversary of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. that has killed nearly 530,000 Americans.
Biden will outline a plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July. He’s using his first primetime address since taking office to offer Americans fresh hope and appeal anew for their help.
“While it was different for everyone, we all lost something,” he said of the past year living with with coronavirus pandemic. “We are fundamentally a people who love to be together.”
The latest number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the U.S. is 527,726. “That’s more deaths than in World War 1, World War II, Vietnam and 9/11 combined.”
He also called for discrimination against Asian Americans, who in some cases have been made scapegoats for the virus. “This has got to stop.”
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that all states make all adults eligible for doses by May 1.
“My fellow Americans, you are owned nothing less than the truth,” Biden said. “The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back, is to beat the virus,” Biden said. “That’s why I’m using every power I have as president of the United States to put us on a warfooting.”
His address comes hours after he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, called the “American Rescue Plan.”
“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation — working people and middle-class folks, the people who built the country — a fighting chance,” Biden said before he signed the bill.