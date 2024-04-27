A suspect is in custody after 5 people were shot outside a club in the nation's capital, police say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five people were shot late Friday outside a nightclub in the nation’s capital, police said.

The shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said officers were called after a dispute started inside the nightclub and “spilled into the street.”

The five people who were shot had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a firearm, Kyle said. Police did not immediately provide additional details about the suspect or what prompted the dispute.

The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which rose 39% in 2023. That was largely fueled by a 35% jump in homicides while carjackings nearly doubled.

