A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong one killed 13 earlier this month

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A cluster of earthquakes struck Taiwan early on Tuesday, the strongest measuring 6.1 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There was no immediate information of any damage or casualties.

The temblors struck after a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the island earlier this month, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000. That earthquake was centered along the coast of the rural and mountainous Hualien County. It was the strongest earthquake in the past 25 years in Taiwan and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.