The favorite assignment of the Air Force’s oldest living general? Wright-Patterson

After retiring from the Air Force, Goldsworthy worked as a consultant for Boeing in Seattle.

According to his official Air Force bio, his first assignment after graduation from flying school at Kelly Field, Texas, in 1940, was Langley Field, Va., with what was the newly activated 25th Bombardment Group.

The group was transferred to Borinquen Field, Puerto Rico in late 1940, where he was stationed at the start of World War II. He flew submarine patrol in the Puerto Rico and Trinidad area until 1943 when he was reassigned to a B-25 replacement training unit at Columbia, S.C.

In July 1945 he went to the Southwest Pacific area and joined the 42d Bombardment Group. When the war ended, he was in the Philippine Islands as group commander, according to the Air Force.

Goldsworthy was part of a team that formed what was known as a site activation task force, or SATAF, under the Ballistic Missiles Center of Air Materiel Command, today known as the Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., according to a military.com story.

He still lives in the home he shared with his wife, Edith, who died in 2010.