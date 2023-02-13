Zanesville potato chip company buys Mikesell’s brand rights

Conn’s Potato Chip Co. announced Monday that its subsidiary obtained a license to the brand rights for Mikesell’s snack foods, which effective immediately will be made at its Zanesville facilities “to quickly restock retail shelf space, especially for potato chip and puffcorn items.”

“Conn’s is excited about this opportunity,” said Jonathan George, owner and president of Conn’s. “The licensing agreement will allow us to use the decades old recipes and traditions of Mikesell’s to deliver the quality snack food products consumers have come to expect and enjoy, especially the loyal fans of Mikesell’s products.”