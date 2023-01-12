springfield-news-sun logo
X

Yost seeks order to force Dollar General to fix pricing problem during suit

Local News
By
1 hour ago

As the legal case against Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that he is asking the Butler County Common Pleas Court to issue a temporary order during the suit to force the stores to stop advertising one price on shelves and charging another, usually higher, at the register.

In a release, Yost said that there is “a mountain of evidence showing that Dollar General simply doesn’t care to fix the issue” despite consumer complaints, failed inspections and the state’s lawsuit.

ExploreAuditor: Overcharging at local Dollar General, Family Dollar stores unprecedented

Audits in Montgomery County found that 26 of 32 Dollar General stores and 15 of 23 Family Dollar stores charged a different price at the register to that advertised on shelves.

Overall, the county auditor’s office said that Dollar General failed tests 69% of the time, and Family Dollar stores failed 43% of the time. The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which regulates pricing statewide, allows stores to have an error rate of up to 2% on overcharges.

ExploreOvercharging at Dollar General, Family Dollar: How stores scored in Montgomery County

Yost announced lawsuits against Tennessee-based Dollar General and Virginia-based Family Dollar over the pricing discrepancies in November.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

ExploreDiscount stores failing price inspections: Could low staffing be to blame?

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith pointed to understaffed stores and undertrained workers as possible contributing factors for the pricing problems, but added that it wasn’t an excuse.

“These stores are required to do right by their customers and if they advertise one price on the shelf that’s the price they should charge at the checkout,” he said.

In Other News
1
AES Ohio warns customers of utility scams
2
Mega Millions grows to $1.35 billion after no top prize winners Tuesday
3
Why have you been hearing so much about Sheetz in the Dayton region?
4
Are you a die-hard Bengals fan? We want to hear from you
5
Pentagon formally rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top