Yost seeks order to force Dollar General to fix pricing problem during suit

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith pointed to understaffed stores and undertrained workers as possible contributing factors for the pricing problems, but added that it wasn’t an excuse.

“These stores are required to do right by their customers and if they advertise one price on the shelf that’s the price they should charge at the checkout,” he said.