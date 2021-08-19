Yellow Springs police chief resigns

“I thank Chief Carlson for his tireless work to modernize our police force and progress made to create a social-justice-oriented police department,” said Village Manager Josué Salmerón in a press release.

Carlson has served the village for more than four years. He began his term as chief after the New Year’s Eve celebration in 2017, when a near riot ensued as police attempted to clear the streets using cruisers, sirens and Tasers. Residents later attended village meetings, calling for a change in how police operate.