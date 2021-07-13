Yellow Springs annexation would allow for 138 new homes

The village has a population of 3,487 people and has 1,805 housing units, according to 2010 Census data.

The Oberer Companies, a semi-custom home builder based in Miamisburg, is planning a new housing development on about 52 acres south of the village. Around 18 acres of the land is already in the village, but approximately 34 acres are currently in Miami Twp.

Public plans indicate about 50 duplexes and 88 single-family homes would be available at the development. Oberer says it is anticipating having a wide price range for the homes.

Councilwoman Marianne McQueen said she had met with Oberer and walked away pleased with their conversations, which included adding more affordable housing, including duplexes.

“The fact we can have more houses into the community will have some impact on ameliorating housing prices in a very, very tight market,” McQueen said.

More housing in the village would also affect the schools. The school district had 190 students enrolled through open enrollment in the district in the 2019-2020 school year. Yellow Springs schools superintendent Terri Holden has been vocally in support of the annexation, noting it would hopefully add more people to the school district.

“Annexation of this land into the village should help attract more families, more students,” said village manager Josué Salmerón.

Salmerón said there is enough capacity in terms of electric, sewer and water utilities in the village to add the development without straining the system.

He also projected the development would bring in income tax revenue from workers to the village as well as property taxes once the development is built.