Wright State to graduate 900+ in fall ceremonies this weekend

More than 900 students are set to graduate during Wright State University’s fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday at Wright State’s Nutter Center.
Tickets are not required, but graduates are asked to limit their number of guests to no more than 14 people so everyone can be accommodated. Seating is first come, first served. Doors open 90 minutes before the start of each ceremony.
The summer and fall classes of 2023 include graduates with 530 bachelor’s degrees, 376 master’s degrees, 36 doctoral degrees and 13 associate degrees.
The classes also include 180 international students from 18 countries, including 145 students from India.
The youngest student graduating is 18, earning a bachelor’s degree in math, while the oldest is 66 and receiving a degree in organizational leadership.
Graduates by college:
- College of Engineering and Computer Science: 255
- College of Health, Education and Human Services: 204
- College of Liberal Arts: 96
- College of Science and Mathematics: 122
- Raj Soin College of Business: 183
- Lake Campus: 36
- Boonshoft School of Medicine: 61
The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, Wright State officials said. The recorded videos will also be available on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.
