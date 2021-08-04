Wright State reinstates indoor mask mandate

The Delta variant has become the most common form of the coronavirus in Ohio and in the United States, Wright State noted. The updated mask mandate is also a necessary step given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the counties in which Wright State campuses are located, the university said.

“Because the Delta variant can be transmitted by fully vaccinated people to others, masking adds another layer of protection for employees, students and visitors,” Wright State said in a statement.

Wright State is also strongly encouraging all faculty, staff, and students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“When combined with masking, the vaccine remains the most effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Edwards said. “It is also the best way to help our university return to a full campus life and protect community members who cannot get the vaccine.”