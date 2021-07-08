Wright State lands $1.4M to work on substance abuse treatment

An assistant professor at Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine received a two-year grant for a project with the goal to provide addiction recovery services to 18,000 Ohioans over the next two years.
Nicole Kinzeler, assistant professor in the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences and associate director of the Substance Abuse Resources and Disability Issues (SARDI) Program, received $1,450,207 in funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHSA) for the first year of the grant.
The funding was distributed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and it is part of the State Opioid Response project, which provides evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery services to address opioid and stimulant use disorders among Ohioans.
Wright State’s SARDI provides services to people with disabilities or to people who have substance abuse disorders. The program has a staff of about 20 people and currently manages around 15 grants ranging from program evaluation to implementation projects.
Kinzeler’s role in the project includes data collection training for providers that receive federal and state funding. That includes health care providers, emergency department staff, professionals in the criminal justice system, as well as churches and faith-based organizations.
Kinzeler and her associates at the SARDI program have participated in the project since 2018, when they received a two-year grant that focused primarily on opioid disorders, Wright State said in a press release.
In the first two years of the project, SARDI conducted 94 training sessions around the state for more than 2,000 providers and conducted over 5,000 technical assistance sessions. Kinzeler expects the number of training sessions and providers will increase during the current project, Wright State said.
Since joining Wright State’s SARDI Program, Kinzeler has primarily led grant evaluations for community partners, including state and local governments, churches, the Dayton Police Department and area health providers.
Kinzeler is leading the team working on the State Opioid Response project. The team includes Tim Crawford, assistant professor in the Departments of Family Medicine and Population and Public Health Sciences; Kathryn Taylor, training coordinator; Kevin Kissell, research associate; Angela Zaragoza, research assistant; and a gift card management and distribution team led by James Hardern, a research assistant.