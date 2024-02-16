Wright State eliminating 34 degree programs as part of efficiency review

“While this decision was not taken lightly, it is necessary to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the university,” WSU Provost Amy Thompson said in a letter to the entire Wright State community.

A university spokesman said late Thursday that there are only 54 Wright State students currently in the process of seeking those 34 specific degrees. The university has about 11,000 total students.

Thompson said the students in the affected programs will receive individualized plans in the next week, ensuring they can complete their intended degrees before the programs are shuttered. New admissions to those 34 programs are being suspended immediately.

Last year, the Board of Trustees told Wright State’s provost to review the university’s academic programs, and Thursday’s announcement was the completion of Phase 1 of that review. University officials said Thursday that 198 academic programs were evaluated. Of those, 22 had already been designated for deactivation. Another 12 programs were identified for deactivation as a part of this process.

“Wright State is committed to providing a high-quality education and supporting its students in their academic journeys,” Thompson said. “By reducing programs with low or zero enrollment, the Academic Efficiency and Effectiveness Review process allows Wright State to improve, maintain and expand programs that are in demand and have an increased relevance to today’s job market.”

A sampling of the 34 degree programs being deactivated includes: Bachelor’s degrees in Latin, Greek, German and art history; master’s degrees in physics, applied math and applied statistics; master’s degrees in classroom teaching, principalship and rehabilitation counseling; associate degrees at WSU’s Lake Campus in chemistry, history, sociology and communication.

Others were of a more niche variety — bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering with specific pre-law or pre-med designations; master’s degrees in “selected graduate studies.” The full list is available on Wright State’s website.

University officials said this process was solely a review of programs, and impacts on employees have not been assessed. Some faculty who teach courses in the deactivated degree programs also teach courses in other adjacent fields. It was unclear Thursday night whether any of the academic offerings would be completely eliminated, as opposed to some classes still being offered, but without the specific degree track available.

It was also unclear if or when the moves would lead to staffing reductions.

“Dozens of faculty, staff, and administrators participated in this prioritization process and provided hundreds of comments and suggestions,” Thompson wrote in her letter to the university. “I want to thank the members of the Academic Efficiency and Effectiveness Review Committee and everyone who provided feedback in this campus-wide process.”