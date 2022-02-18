Hamburger icon
Wright State considering a YMCA branch on campus

The biennial Wagner Subaru Adventure Summit, co-hosted by Wright State University and Five Rivers MetroParks was held at Wright State University’s Student Union on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Some of the featured activities included an expo, kayaking, featured presenter JeanMarie Gossard, climbing and stand up paddle board yoga. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
19 minutes ago
The facility would replace Fairborn’s existing YMCA and be located on undeveloped university property along Colonel Glenn Highway.

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is considering building a new YMCA on the university’s campus to serve Fairborn residents, as well as the students, faculty and staff of Wright State.

The facility would replace Fairborn’s existing YMCA and be located on undeveloped university property along Colonel Glenn Highway.

The university is partnering with the City of Fairborn and the YMCA of Greater Dayton to explore the facility’s construction.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to explore enhancing our campus experience and partner with two great organizations,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards in a release.

The idea was inspired in part by a YMCA that opened on the campus of Wichita State University in 2020.

The Fairborn YMCA features weightlifting equipment, cardio machines, an indoor swimming pool and basketball courts and offers group exercise classes, personal training, swimming lessons and childcare. Officials would like to replace the facility with something new.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wright State University and the Dayton YMCA to explore building a new facility in Fairborn that will benefit the community at large, while also enhancing the landscape along Colonel Glenn Highway,” said Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson.

Officials also see a new YMCA on Wright State’s campus as a way to provide additional services to students, especially those living on campus. The facility would also be open to faculty, staff, and their families, and would supplement services currently offered by the Campus Recreation Fitness Center in the Student Union.

The Fairborn YMCA was established in 1946 and serves over 6,500 families in the Fairborn community, according to a release from the university.

Design plans and financing options are yet to be determined, the university said. More information will be provided as the project moves forward.

