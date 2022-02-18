Wright State considering a YMCA branch on campus

The Fairborn YMCA features weightlifting equipment, cardio machines, an indoor swimming pool and basketball courts and offers group exercise classes, personal training, swimming lessons and childcare. Officials would like to replace the facility with something new.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wright State University and the Dayton YMCA to explore building a new facility in Fairborn that will benefit the community at large, while also enhancing the landscape along Colonel Glenn Highway,” said Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson.

Officials also see a new YMCA on Wright State’s campus as a way to provide additional services to students, especially those living on campus. The facility would also be open to faculty, staff, and their families, and would supplement services currently offered by the Campus Recreation Fitness Center in the Student Union.

The Fairborn YMCA was established in 1946 and serves over 6,500 families in the Fairborn community, according to a release from the university.

Design plans and financing options are yet to be determined, the university said. More information will be provided as the project moves forward.