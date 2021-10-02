Wright State, Clark State renew partnership

“We understand the challenges that face some of our transfer students if we do not set very clear pathways,” Edwards said. “So by providing those articulations students know from the day they arrive at Clark State, ‘This is the path I am on. These are the classes I need to take. And I know that when I transfer to Wright State all of those classes will seamlessly transfer.’”

Caption Wright State president Sue Edwards and Clark State president Jo Blondin listen to Gracie Northington, a junior finance major at Wright State who earned her associate’s degree through Clark State and transferred to Wright State to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance, at the ceremony to renew Clark State and Wright State’s partnership. CONTRIBUTED BY WRIGHT STATE Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

Wright State said the university has similar arrangements with Edison State Community College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College and Sinclair Community College.

Wright Path students are eligible for transfer scholarships valued at up to $3,500 per year, have access to libraries at both institutions, and can participate in Wright State student organizations and clubs and live in Wright State campus housing while studying at Clark State, Wright State said.

Blondin said at the signing on Friday that Wright State has always been the number one transfer partner for Clark State students.

“But now that partnership is even stronger because of these pathways,” Blondin said.

Wright State said the partnership with Clark State has been long-term though it isn’t clear exactly when it began. It is also not clear how many students have gone through the program.