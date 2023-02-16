BreakingNews
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wright Patt’s AFIT offers new grad certificate in hypersonic flight

Credit: U.S. Civilian

Credit: U.S. Civilian

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Ready to explore life fives times faster than the speed of sound? The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) would like a word with you.

AFIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics now offers a graduate certificate program in hypersonic flight, the institute said in a new release.

“The field of hypersonics has emerged as a technical discipline that is critical to ensure the United States will be able to fight and win future conflicts,” the school at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said.

ExploreFrom labs to the law: Air Force-university partnerships run deep

Hypersonic technology is increasingly important to the Air Force. Last month, a joint DARPA-Air Force scramjet-powered “Hypersonic Airbreathing” test weapon completed its final test. DARPA said the program “is providing critical data to inform Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) hypersonic technology maturation efforts.” And the Air Force is said to be working on a bomber that can push all the way to Mach 10, dubbed “Project Mayhem.”

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

AFIT’s graduate certificate in hypersonic flight is designed to produce technical professionals “who can understand, evaluate and communicate the unique complexities of the hypersonic flight environment,” the school said.

The program consists of graduate-level courses offered in-residence at the AFIT main campus at Wright-Patterson. Students must complete three core classes and one elective for 16 quarter hours of graduate-level studies, the school said.

Registration is open. Prospective students should hold an ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology)-accredited degree in aeronautical, aerospace, astronautical or mechanical engineering with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 point basis) in that degree. Waivers may be considered.

Questions about the program may be directed to the program chair, Lt. Col. Robert MacDermott or https://www.afit.edu/EN/programs.cfm?a=view&D=78

AFIT is a wing-equivalent unit of more than 500 military and civilian faculty and staff.

In Other News
1
Survey: Tell us your experience with VineBrook homes
2
Train derailments, chemical spills: Here’s what we learned...
3
Former associate testifies ex-Ohio GOP Chair Borges paid to spy on...
4
Senators ask agencies for more info, to hold Norfolk Southern...
5
State budget proposes millions to colleges for improved technology

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top