Wright-Patterson buildings, Riverside shopping center damaged by storms

A older hangar that did not house airplanes and another building received structural and window damage in Area B, which is located near the Air Force Museum.

Base workers are inspecting the damage and the base will release more information later today.

A spokesman said no airplanes received damage at Wright-Patterson

Out of precaution, the base closed Gate 22B on Area B near Interstate 675 and it will remain closed all day. Base officials recommended workers use Gate 1B on Springfield Street.

High winds downed trees and caused power outages in Riverside with reports of damage in various neighborhoods, in and around Airway Road from near Greene County to the Dayton city limits, city officials said.

The National Weather Service received a reported of a possible tornado that blew out glass at the Airway Shopping Center in Riverside.

Storms also caused electrical outages and other damage at at the shopping center at the intersection of Airway and Woodman drives, according to a dispatcher.

“We have trees and lines down all over,” the dispatcher said, noting that residents of Barrett and Travis drives reported damage, as the neighborhoods around Airway near the Dayton border, including Meyer and Hayden avenues, and Lynnhaven Drive.

Similar damage was also reported on Eisenhower Drive across Airway in the Overlook neighborhood, Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch said.

“We probably didn’t catch the brunt of it that they did in Clark County,” Rauch said. “It appears to be a lot of straight-line winds that came thorough, particularly around Airway and Woodman.”

Peggy Henthorn, property manager of the Airway Shopping Center, said the storm knocked out some of the storefront glass at Big Lots and Yumi Boba Tea.

No was at the shopping center at time.

“Everybody is working as a good team to get up and running again,” Henthorn said. “Nobody was hurt. That was our big concern.”

AES Ohio was at the shopping center this morning working to restore power to the stores.

Henthorn said Big Lots planned on opening today.