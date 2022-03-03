JUST IN: Wright-Patterson AFB lifts mask mandate

“Today, we enter a new phase of the pandemic as we adjust fire based on lessons learned over the past two years,” Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patt installation commander, said in an email Thursday. “As we focus more on severity of disease instead of volume, I ask that we don’t let our guard down and understand that with flexibly comes responsibility. We must continue to remain vigilant.”

Medical providers continue to recommend mask wear for high-risk individuals and in settings where physical distancing isn’t an option, the base also said Thursday. Patients, visitors and staff are still required to wear masks in Wright-Patterson Medical Center.