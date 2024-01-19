Wright-Patt AFB on 2-hour delay Friday

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be on a two-hour delay for Friday due to winter weather.

Personnel who are designated mission-essential will continue to work/report. Mission essential employees should use Gates 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675_ during the delay hours.

Child development centers will open at 8:30 a.m.

For closure information and updates, visit www.wpafb.af.mil or call 937-656-SNOW (7669). Updates will be available on the 88th Air Base Wing Facebook page as well: https://www.facebook.com/WPAFB/

At Wright-Patterson Medical Center:

  • Only emergency services are available until staff are able to safely report.
  • All non-emergency services, to include surgeries, will open at 9:30 a.m.
  • Outpatient appointments scheduled before 9:30 a.m. will be canceled and will need to be rescheduled. Call the apointment line at 937-522-APPT (2778) after 9:30 a.m., or schedule an appointment in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal where applicable. For information regarding urgent care needs or to speak with the Nurse Advice Line, call 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273).

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

